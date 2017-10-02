British Tennis Player Laura Robson Caught Up in Vegas Attack

The 23-year-old has confirmed that she is safe despite attending the concert

Las Vegas: In a shocking revelation, it is learnt that British tennis star Laura Robson was caught up in the Las Vegas concert, where a gunman killed over 50 people. But the 23-year-old has confirmed that she is safe despite attending the concert. The world no 249 took to Twitter, to tell her fans that she is safe.

Laura tweeted,"I'm okay. We were right there.. sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary shit."

I'm okay. We were right there.. sounded like fireworks at first then everyone started running. Scary shit — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) October 2, 2017





In 2008, Robson won the Wimbledon Juniors championship and announced her arrival on the international tennis scene. Her biggest achievement is winning the silver medal in mixed doubles event of the London Olympics.

The death toll, which police emphasized was preliminary, would make the attack the deadliest mass shooting in US history, eclipsing last year's massacre of 49 people at an Orlando night club. Thousands of panicked people fled the scene, in some cases trampling one another as law enforcement officers scrambled to locate and kill the gunman. Shocked concertgoers, some with blood on their clothes, wandered the streets after the attack.