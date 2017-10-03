British tennis player banned for positive cocaine test

London, Oct 3 (IANS) British tennis player Dan Evans has been banned for one year for testing positive for cocaine, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Tuesday.

The ITF said in a statement: "A sample was found to contain cocaine and its metabolite."

The British number four, 27, tested positive at the Barcelona Open on 24 April and his suspension is back-dated to begin from that date, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It was agreed that a period of one year's ineligibility should be imposed, commencing on April 24," said the statement.

He could return to the court at midnight on 23 April 2018 but the points and prize money obtained by Evans at the Barcelona event and in subsequent competitions are disqualified.

