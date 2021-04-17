Prince Philip’s Funeral Service Begins at St George’s Chapel

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service began on Saturday, 17 April, at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. The hearse was followed by the Royal Family who joined the funeral procession on foot, with cousin Peter Philips in between Princes Harry and William.

The members of the Royal family have gathered in Windsor, England, for the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 99 on 9 April.

The arrangements for the funeral have been made keeping in mind COVID-protocols, and members of the public have been asked to not attend or participate in any of the funeral events.

Prince Philip’s funeral will be a ceremonial royal funeral and not be a state funeral

The service will begin with a minute of silence

Buckingham Palace has revealed the list of 30 guests who will be allowed

Prince Philip's Funeral Service Begins

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service has begun at St George’s Chapel, where it was brought in a specially designed Land Rover. In a service intended to honour his naval career, the choir sang the hymn associated with seafaring, "Eternal Father, strong to save".

The Blessing was pronounced by the dean of Windsor. He said, “We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal.”

Coffin Placed Inside Chapel, Royal Family Take Their Places

As the coffin is placed on the catafalque inside St George’s Chapel, where it will rest throughout the service, the choir sings.

Members of the Royal Family have been led to their places in the Quire.

Queen Arrives at St George's Chapel, Funeral Shortly

The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel, where she is greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

A minute’s national silence was observed to remember the Duke.

Prince Philip’s coffin has now been taken inside the chapel as well and the funeral service will begin shortly.

Duke's Coffin Begins Its Journey to St George's Chapel

The duke's coffin begins its journey to St George's Chapel, where the funeral service will be held. The Queen has arrived at Windsor Castle and the royal family is part of the procession.

Grenadier Guardsmen carrying the coffin emerged from the castle's state entrance and placed it in the Land Rover.

Military Band Plays Music Selected by Prince Philip

As the funeral begins, military bands played music selected by the Duke of Edinburgh, including Jerusalem and Elgar's Nimrod. A specially-modified Land Rover, which Prince Philip helped to design over 16 years, has arrived at Windsor Castle, and will act as a hearse.

Prince Philip's Funeral Will Be Aired Across TV, Radio in UK

His Royal Highness The Prince Philip’s funeral will take place today. In the UK, it will be broadcast across national TV, radio and online. You can also watch the funeral wherever you are in the world from the @RoyalFamily’s YouTube channel — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) April 17, 2021

Buckingham Palace Announces Guest List for Prince Philip’s Funeral

The Buckingham Palace has revealed the list of 30 guests who will be allowed for the congregation at the funeral service of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, on Saturday, 17 April.

The Queen and Philip’s eldest son Prince Charles will walk in procession with other members of the royal family behind a 'specially' modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin through the castle grounds. Prince William with wife Kate and Prince Harry will also join the procession. Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan, who is pregnant, has stayed behind in the United States.

You can read the full list here.

