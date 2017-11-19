British rider Daniel Hegarty dies in crash at Motorcycle GP

London [UK], Nov 19 (ANI): British rider Daniel Hegarty has been killed in a crash during the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The Topgun Racing Honda rider came off his bike at Fisherman's bend on the sixth lap and was hit by the barriers on outside which made him lose his helmet, reports the Guardian.

In the wake of the horrific crash, the race was immediately red flagged and Hegarty was taken for treatment.

However, the 31-year-old succumbed to injuries before arriving at hospital.

A statement issued by race organisers on Twitter confirmed Hegarty's death while en route there.

"The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel," the statement read.

The Nottingham rider was here to take part in his second Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.(ANI)