British MP visa issue: Lord Carlile didn't have appropriate visa, informs MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar threw light on the British MP Lord Carlile visa issue. He said that Lord Alexander Carlile, lawyer for former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia didn't have appropriate visa and there was discrepancy in his visa application form. Raveesh Kumar said that MEA had informed him in advance that your visa is invalid. India yesterday deported Lord Alexander Carlile, lawyer for former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia less than two hours after landing at Delhi airport.