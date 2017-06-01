British Indian lawyer invited to Russian biz forum attended by Modi

Moscow, June 1 (IANS) British Indian lawyer Sarosh Zaiwalla, who has represented the Russian government in several arbitration cases, has been invited by Russian Deputy Prime Minster Sergei Prikhodko to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF), where visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the guest of honour, a statement said.

Zaiwalla, founder of Britain-based Zaiwalla & Co, will attend the Economic Forum to be held between June 1-3, which will also see Russian President Vladimir Putin and Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern in attendance, a statement from the firm said.

Zaiwalla has had a long running relationship with the Russian government, and had successfully represented it and allied organisations including oil giant ROSNEFT, against western imposed sanctions.

Zaiwalla & Co. continues to closely work with Russia, tying together their international expertise in the legal space across the world, with the firm having also represented various high profile clients such as the Chinese government, Iran's Bank Mellat, the Dalai Lama, the Gandhi family and the Bachchans in India, it said.

--IANS

rn/vd