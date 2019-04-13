British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith lays wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar

The British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith laid wreath at Jallianwala Bagh memorial on commemoration of 100 years of the massacre in Amritsar today. Sir Dominic Asquith's also wrote message in the visitor's book at Jallianwala Bagh memorial. Jallianwala Bagh massacre is considered as one of the deadliest attacks in the history of the world. It led to the deaths of several unarmed Indians by the soldiers of the British Indian Army in Amritsar.