British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Meets CM Yogi Adityanath, Praises UP's Handling Of COVID-19 Pandemic

United Kingdom (UK)'s High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis appreciated Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Livemint.

Ellis also appreciated the efforts made by the state government in promoting girl child education, self-reliance and empowerment of women. He also praised the state's "One District, One Product" scheme to boost manufacturing and economy.

Ellis met with CM Adityanath on Friday (20 August) at his official residence to discuss and strengthen the bilateral ties shared by India and the UK, especially in UP. He also emphasised that the UK and UP could take forward their partnership in the field of higher education.

Also talking about the iconic and historic city of Varanasi, the visiting diplomat said that the city is emerging in a modern and developed form.

As per the details available on the UK government's official website, Ellis has previously also served as its Deputy National Security Advisor. Also, Ellis has previously served as the UK's Ambassador to Brazil.