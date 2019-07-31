British High Commission marks World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2019

The British High Commission, along with an NGO named FXB India Suraksha, marked the World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2019 in New Delhi on Tuesday. The theme for this year's World Day was "Human Trafficking: Call your Government to Action." This highlighted that trafficking happens all around us and that victims should be protected and not criminalised. The event included several performances by student-poets and theatre groups from local universities and 'Youth Dialogue' which consisted of an expert panel including ADGP Madhya Pradesh Anuradha Shankar, the British High Commission's Head of political and bilateral affairs Richard Barlow, the CEO of FXB India Suraksha Mamta Borgoyary and a fellow with the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation Suraj Kumar.