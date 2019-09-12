British High Commission celebrates anniversary of repealing of Section 377 in Delhi

A year since the Supreme Court overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the LGBT community, which gathered for a celebration, said as far as equal rights for the group were concerned, there still remains a long way to go. The British High Commission marked one year of the landmark judgement with an event that celebrated the achievements of the community and aimed at showing the British mission's solidarity with the LGBT community in India. On September 6, 2018, the Supreme Court struck down the colonial-era Section 377 IPC which criminalised gay sex. A five-judge constitutional bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, gave the verdict on a bunch of petitions filed to scrap the law.