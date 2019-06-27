British fighter jets escort Air India flight to land in London after bomb threat

A US-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at London Stansted Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat. The flight AI 191 had left Mumbai early morning today and was flying to the Newark Liberty International Airport in New York. "#FlyAI : #Airindia #Flight Alert ! #AI 191 Mumbai- Newark of 27.06.19 has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat." tweeted Air India. Further details are awaited.