British Council introduces digital dance experience in India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The British Council has unveiled an interactive, digital dance experience across India, created by Flying Object with world-renowned choreographer Wayne McGregor and Attakkalari Dance Company from India.

Titled "Mix The Body," the platform has been created as part of the British Council's UK-India 2017 initiative -- a yearlong celebration of cultural exchange between the two countries.

The initiative is an interactive platform that enables anyone with a smartphone to create a sequence of contemporary dance, using movements choreographed by McGregor and performed by dancers from The Attakkalari Dance Company, based in Bangalore, and Company Wayne McGregor.

"We hope to free the dancer in all of us this Diwali. Mix the Body lets you create a unique and beautiful dance performance on your mobile through a world-class collaboration with choreographer Wayne McGregor and composers Jon Hopkins and Max Richter.

"Mix is a highlight of the British Council's digital programme for the UK-India Year of Culture: a programme that celebrates the UK and India's relationship, connects with young people in both countries and inspires them to build a relationship for the next 70 years. Mix the Body is part of a series of fun, digital cultural experiences we've created opening up the world of theatre, music and dance to more than 1.5 million people in over 200 countries," said Alan Gemmell OBE, Director India, British Council.

It is the third instalment of the British Council's 'Mix' series, which aims to further the organisation's mission of cultural exchange by giving people the chance to create art, not just watch it.

