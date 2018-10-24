British band 'The Vamps' arrives in Mumbai

British band 'The Vamps' arrived in Mumbai. They will perform in Pune and Mumbai on 25th and 27th October respectively. The band comprises of Bradley Simpson (lead vocals and guitar), James McVey (lead guitar and vocals), Connor Ball (bass guitar and vocals) and Tristan Evans (drums and vocals). All the members of the band received a warm welcome at Mumbai airport. This is the second tour of 'The Vamps' to India. Earlier, theyt have performed in the year 2016.