Britain's javelin champion Blair suspended for doping

London, Oct 2 (IANS) Joanna Blair, who won the women's javelin title at last year's British Athletics Championships, was on Monday provisionally suspended after failing an anti-doping test.

Blair, who recorded a personal best of of 57.44 metres, represented Britain at the European Athletics Team Championships in Lille this summer but failed to make the British squad for the World Athletics Championships in August.

Blair is accused of breaching the International Association of Athletics Federation's (IAAF) anti-doping rule, article 2.1, which concerns the "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a sample".

--IANS

