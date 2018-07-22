Britain;s Triumph flags off adventure ride for Tiger series bikers

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) British motorbike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Sunday flagged off, to Himachal Pradesh's Spiti, the second edition of its "Tiger Trails" experience for owners of its Tiger series bikes, the company's Indian arm said in a statement.

Britain's largest motorcycle manufacturer said that this ride-cum-training programme has been specially designed "to cater to adventure riders who seek to move up from being riders to adventurers".

"Opening up the terrains of Spiti for another session of training, discovering and bonding, the brand is focusing equally on safety and experience through this annual event," it said.

Twenty Triumph Tiger customers from all over India, who have trained at the Triumph Tiger Training Academy are taking part in the 5-day trail that started from Shimla on Sunday and will end on July 27 in Manali, it said.

"The route chosen across Spiti will give the riders exposure to different terrains and challenges to make their ride/training holistic and unlocking the true potential of their Triumph Tigers in the process," it said.

"Real time training sessions outside the controlled environment of a track setup will help the riders prepare themselves for every riding scenario."

"Our initiatives like the Triumph Tiger Trails and Tiger Training Academies have had an overwhelming response across India. With the recent introduction of the all new Tiger 800 and the Tiger 1200, the game just got better," Triumph Motorcycles India MD Vimal Sumbly said in a statement.

Noting that there are over 900 Tiger series customers in the country, Triumph said the current tour follows the successful Kashmir to Kanyakumari ride hosted by the company last month.

