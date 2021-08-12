Britain To Send Troops To Kabul To Help U.K. Nationals Leave

News18
·2-min read

LONDON: Britain said Thursday that it will send around 600 troops to Afghanistan to help U.K. nationals leave the country amid growing concerns about the security situation in the country following the rapid advance of the Taliban.

In a statement, the defense ministry said the troops will provide protection and logistical support for the relocation of British nationals where required. Around 4,000 British nationals are believed to be in Afghanistan.

The ministry said troops will also help speed up efforts to swiftly relocate Britain interpreters and other Afghan staff who worked alongside U.K. forces in Afghanistan, who first entered the country 20 years ago after the 9/11 attacks.

The additional forces are expected to arrive in Kabul over the coming days and will be deployed on a short-term basis, the ministry statement said. The number of staff at the British Embassy in Kabul has been cut to a core team focused on providing consular and visa services for those needing to rapidly leave the country.

The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. We must do everything we can to ensure their safety.

The U.S. also said Thursday that it is sending an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

News of the deployments came amid growing concerns that the Taliban are making rapid advances in the country, which has prompted the British government to urge all nationals to leave as soon as possible while there are still commercial travel options available.

General Sir Nick Carter, the head of the British armed forces, warned that a dangerous security vacuum risks opening up in Afghanistan, potentially enabling international terrorism to take a grip once again. He said the country faces a humanitarian tragedy.

If we end up with a scenario where the state fractures, and you end up essentially with a security vacuum, then there are absolutely ideal conditions for international terrorism and extremism to prosper yet again, he told the BBC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

    Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

  • Maha: 210 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday.

  • PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.  Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 81.

  • Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 11

    -US President Joe Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

  • US COVID-19 cases top 36 million with over 618,000 deaths

    Washington [US], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): US COVID-19 cases topped 36 million Tuesday, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.

  • Delhi police registers case after BJP MP receives extortion call

    New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police has begun a probe after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta allegedly got an extortion call of Rs 5 crore.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union minister Hardeep Puri, Karnataka and Haryana CMs at CII annual meeting -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 33 online services of transport dept -NDMC standing committee meeting -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Wednesday, Aug 11 CRICKET: *Preview of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • New Zealand designates Indonesia, Fiji as high-risk countries due to COVID-19

    New Zealand on Wednesday designated Indonesia and Fiji as very high-risk countries due to escalating COVID-19 case numbers, and placed limits on travel from them. Travel to New Zealand from Indonesia and Fiji will be restricted to New Zealand citizens, their partners and children, and parents of dependent children who are New Zealand citizens, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said.

  • West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga after heavy rainfall

    Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break on Tuesday.

  • Teenager held in Maharashtra for strangulating her mother to death

    Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): A teenager has been held in Navi Mumbai for allegedly strangulating her mother to death after being scolded over her studies, informed the Mumbai Police.

  • 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,548

    Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

  • COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

    23-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave. Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her 4-year-old brother. When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now s

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 RAJYA SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

  • Mizoram records 863 new COVID-19 cases

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

  • PSG Confirms Lionel Messi's Signing With a Video, Argentine Undergoes Medical Test

    Lionel Messi has finally reached his destination and his signing has been confirmed by PSG. The Ligue 1 giants shared a number of posts and videos about the same on social media. Check them out below.

  • Brazil reports 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths

    Brasilia [Brazil], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 564,773, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

  • Telangana: Former BJP leader found dead in his burnt car's trunk

    Medak (Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district Vice-president and businessman, V. Srinivas Prasad was found dead in his burnt car's trunk on Tuesday, police said.

  • Study On Mixing Covaxin, Covishield By CMC Vellore Gets DCGI Approval

    On July 29, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had said that it was in favour of mixing Covishiled and Covaxin.

  • Jantar Mantar Protest: The Men Arrested by Delhi Police for 'Promoting Enmity'

    Who are Ashwini Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak? We try to find out.