Need to bring stringent law against doping: Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel on Wednesday asserted that it is important to introduce a stringent law to prevent doping in sports.

"We will make doping a criminal offence. We want to make strict law against it, that would set an example, so that people would be scared to use such substances," Goel said.

He even added that nowadays doping has become a major issue in sports and it is important to control it from spreading before it reaches at the school level.

Earlier on Monday, an athlete was suspended by the NADA after Meldonium, a prohibited drug was found in possession during a surprise check at the National Institute of Sport (NIS) in Patiala.

Meldonium was tested positive in tennis player Maria Sharapova and was subsequently banned for 15 months.

Earlier in April, Arjuna Awardee footballer Subrata Paul was tested positive for a banned substance.

Subrata failed a dope test conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) in Mumbai when the Indian men's football team was going to Cambodia for a friendly match in February.

The goalkeeper will now go for the confirmatory 'B' sample test.

Paul, who made his debut in 2007, has made a total of 60 appearances for the national team so far.

Paul, nicknamed the ' Spiderman', has also won Nehru Cups (2007, 2009) and the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Challenge Cup in 2008. (ANI)