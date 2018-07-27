Bring peace, harmony: Indian celebrities congratulate Imran Khan

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) A gamut of Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Gul Panag have wished Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, who is all set to form the government after bagging the highest number of seats in the 11th general election in Pakistan.

The elections were held on Wednesday.

Here's what the they have tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: Well spoken Imran Khan. I have been saying whatever you said on all channels past two days regarding India-Pakistan! I hope you succeed in making your 'Mulk' have good relations with my 'Mulk'.

Ayushmann Khurrana: His victory speech at 92 cricket World Cup made my father predict-""yeh banda pakka ek din Pakistan ka PM banega"" And it happened today. Congrats Imran Khan sir. Have always been a fan. Now you have the biggest responsibility of bringing peace and harmony in the subcontinent.

Gul Panag: Congratulations Imran Khan! Here's hoping you will herald a new era not just in Pakistan, but also in the relationship between our two countries

Jaaved Jaaferi: Congratulations Imran Khan. You have been a great sportsman and a diligent social worker. I am sure you will be a wise and potent Prime Minister benefiting not only Pakistan but also Indo Pakistan relationships.

Du''s (prayers) and best wishes.

--IANS

