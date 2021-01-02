Bring back 40 Indians stranded on ships in China: MLA Kshitij Thakur

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur and others requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help bringing back 40 Indian sailors stuck in China. Photo/ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar needs to urgenly help the 40 Indian sailors, among whom several are from Maharashtra, stranded in China, said Kshitij Thakur, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA.

In a letter to Jaishankar, the MLA on Thursday said, "Since China banned Australian coal imports, two ships, MV Anastasia and MV Jag Anand, are stuck there. More than 40 Indian citizens and many others have been facing tough situation at the Jingtang port for almost 13 months."

He further said out of the Indians stuck in the foreign waters, many are from Maharashtra while some are from the Vasai taluka.

The Nalasopara MLA also said the citizens are going into depression and they need "our immediate help".

"I request you to please look into the matter urgently and help rescue citizens stranded on the ships. They have to be reunited with their families and their loved ones," Thakur added.

Ealier, Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Indian sailors stuck in China will be brought back to India soon, as diplomatic talks are going on with the neighbouring country.

"Diplomatic discussion is going on this issue. Our seafarers will be returning to India very soon," said Mandaviya on being asked what action has the government taken to bring back 39 seafarers stuck at Chinese ports for the last seven months.

"Cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port in China since June 13 and has 23 Indian nationals on board. Another vessel, MV Anastasia, which has 16 Indian nationals is on anchorage near the Caofeidian port in China since September 20. Both ships are waiting for discharge of cargo," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

"Our embassy in Beijing has been in constant touch with provincial and central government authorities in China in this matter. They are requesting that the ships be allowed to discharge their cargo as well as crew members be allowed to be changed," he had added. (ANI)