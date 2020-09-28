Brinder Singh Dhillon on tractor torched down in Delhi, says It is to draw attention to the plight of farmers

The farmers’ agitation against the #AgricultureBill intensified today as Congress carried out a nationwide protest in solidarity with the farmers. But even before the protests began, there were reports of a tractor set ablaze at the India Gate circle. Initially, it was speculated that angry farmers from Punjab torched the tractor at the heart of the national capital but after arrests made by Delhi police, it was clear that the youth Congress wing of Punjab brought the tractor down to Delhi and set it on fire.

The farmers’ agitation has taken a violent political turn with this incident, speaking exclusively to Times Now, the president of the Punjab Youth Congress, Brinder Singh Dhillon, stated that he collected money from youth congress workers, bought a tractor for a sum of fifty thousand, got it down to the national capital to it torch only to draw the attention of the country to the plight of farmers. Unperturbed by the arrests, Dhillon maintains that he will only intensify his protest for the right of farmers and will not apologise, they are prepared to face any legal action.