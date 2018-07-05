Brics think tanks hold seminar on global governance

Johannesburg, July 5 (IANS) More than 120 experts from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and other southern African countries gathered for a seminar here on global governance.

The theme of Wednesday's seminar was "Contributing Brics' Wisdom to Global Governance in the Interests of the People", which reflected the common wish of government leaders, think tank members and corporate executives in the "BRICS Plus" community to promote cooperation and benefit the people, reports Xinhua news agency.

Guo Weimin, deputy director of China's State Council Information Office, said the event indicates that Brics seminars on governance under the framework of the bloc's cooperation have been institutionalized.

"Good governance... is a necessity. It is one of the most important instruments to tackle poverty. Brics wants to play a role in transforming global governance not for the sake of transformation but for the sake of the people," said Richard Levin, principal of South African National School of Government.

"We cannot shirk our responsibilities but should ensure that all our institutions nationally and on the global level put the interests of the people first," he said.

The seminar was held as one of the important supplementary events in the run-up to the BRICS summit to be held later this month in Johannesburg.

--IANS

ksk/vm