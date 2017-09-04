BRICS to strengthen cooperation against graft

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) BRICS leaders here on Monday declared their commitment to supporting efforts aimed at enhancing cooperation against corruption.

"We support the strengthening of international cooperation against corruption, including through the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, as well as on matters related to asset recovery and persons sought for corruption," the BRICS Xiamen Declaration released at the end of the 9th Summit here said.

Corruption, including illicit money and financial flows, and black money stashed in foreign countries, is a global challenge which may impact negatively on economic growth and sustainable development, it added.

The BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- said they would strive to coordinate their approach in this regard and encourage a stronger global commitment to preventing and combating corruption on the basis of the UN Convention against Corruption and other relevant international legal instruments.

