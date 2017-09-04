BRICS nations sign four pacts

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) To boost cooperation in different areas, including economy and trade, BRICS member states on Monday signed four agreements at the 9th Summit of the five-nation bloc here.

The four documents are: BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Action Agenda on Economic and Trade Cooperation; BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation (2017-20); Strategic Framework of BRICS Customs Cooperation; and Memorandum of Understanding between the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank on Strategic Cooperation (NDB).

NDB is a multilateral development bank set up by BRICS.

