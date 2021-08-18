BRICS members to share data from Earth remote sensing satellites

ANI
·1-min read
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Secretary, Department of Space
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Secretary, Department of Space

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Under India's BRICS Chairship, the BRICS Space Agencies Heads have signed an agreement on Wednesday for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing.

This comes after a videoconference meeting of the heads of BRICS space agencies was held today.

"Under India's BRICS Chairship, the BRICS Space Agencies Heads have signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing on August 18 in the presence of Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV&OIA) and India's BRICS Sherpa, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and other officials from respective external/foreign affairs Ministries," ISRO said in a statement.

This agreement enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations will receive the data, the statement said.

This will contribute in strengthening multilateral cooperation among BRICS space agencies in meeting the challenges faced by mankind, such as global climate change, major disasters and environmental protection.

Dr K. Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)/ Secretary, Department of Space; Zhang Kejian, Administrator, China National Space Administration (CNSA); Dr Val Munsami, Chief Executive Officer, South African National Space Agency (SANSA); Carlos Augusto Teixeira De Moura, President, Brazilian Space Agency (AEB); and Dr Dmitry Rogozin, Director General, State Space Corporation "Roscosmos" have signed this Agreement. (ANI)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Mercury rises in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30 degrees Celsius, officials said.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Tuesday, Aug 17 CRICKET: *Stories related to India's tour of England.

  • Maha: Thane district sees 133 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) With the addition of 133 more coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,48,433, an official said on Tuesday.

  • Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; none hurt

    Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A tanker loaded with Methanol overturned on the Ghodbunder Road here in Maharashtra in the early hours on Tuesday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

  • German evacuation plane lands in Kabul, security sources tell Reuters

    A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.

  • Maha: Calf stuck in drain rescued after four days

    Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A calf stuck in a nullah here in Maharashtra was rescued after four days on Monday by firemen and a team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials.

  • Turkey Drops Kabul Airport Plans But Will Assist If Taliban Ask -sources

    Turkey has dropped plans to take control of Kabul airport after NATO's withdrawal but is ready to provide technical and security support if the Taliban request it, two Turkish security sources said on Monday.

  • Rahul Gandhi inaugurates drinking water project

    Wayanad (Kerala) [India], August 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a drinking water project in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Monday.

  • Maha: Man rams motorbike into bullock cart, dies

    Nagpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was killed when he rammed his motorcycle into a bullock cart near here in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

  • Germany's Angela Merkel Warns of Crisis if Afghans Fleeing Taliban Not Supported

    Western countries should provide aid to countries neighbouring Afghanistan to help them deal with an influx, she said.

  • 85 villages in Rajasthan declared as scarcity-hit after hailstorm destroys Rabi crops

    Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has notified 85 villages across 11 districts as scarcity-hit after hailstorm destroyed Rabi crops, according to an official statement.

  • Maha: Driver killed in collision between two trucks

    Nagpur, Aug 16 (PTI) A 23-year-old driver was killed in a collision between two trucks near the Butibori area in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

  • US Secretary of State Discussed Afghanistan with Top Chinese, Russian Diplomats

    Blinken and Lavrov talked the security situation and efforts to bring US citizens and vulnerable Afghans to safety, the department said in a statement.

  • Security forces detect, defuse 20-kg canister bomb in Jharkhand

    Bokaro (Jharkhand), Aug 16 (PTI) Security forces have detected and defused a powerful 20-kg canister bomb suspected to have been planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

  • UP: 3 injured as car crashes into bike in Moradabad

    Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI): Three people sustained serious injuries after a car collided with a motorcycle on Monday, police said.

  • India bringing back its officials from Kabul

    New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) An IAF aircraft on Tuesday left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

  • Bengal logs 502 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

    Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,39,065 on Monday as 502 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,312, a health bulletin said.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National news schedule for Tuesday, August 17 NATIONAL -Developments relating to Afghanistan situation -Derek O'Brien, Sushmita Dev at TMC press conference -Political developments and party briefings -Health Ministry updates on COVID-19 situation and vaccination NCR -Meenakshi Lekhi, Hardeep Puri, Harsh Vardhan at Delhi BJP event -SDMC standing committee meeting -Press conference by Delhi Congress -Farmers' protest-related developments NORTH -AAP leader Arvind Kejr

  • Death toll from Turkey's flash floods rises to 74

    Ankara [Turkey], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 74 people died and 47 others went missing in severe floods and mudslides in the Black Sea region of Turkey, the country's disaster agency said on Monday.

  • Indian Army organises blood donation camp in J-K's Baramulla

    Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian Army organised a blood donation camp here on Monday in coordination with the medical staff of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.