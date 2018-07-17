BRICS media forum to start in Cape Town

Cape Town, July 18 (IANS) The 3rd BRICS Media Forum under the theme of "BRICS Media Cooperation - Fostering an Inclusive, Just World Order" will be held on July 18-19 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Topics to be discussed at the forum include media's role and responsibility in strengthening the BRICS narrative, enhancing new media cooperation in BRICS countries, as well as media cooperation between BRICS and Africa, Xinhua reported.

The media forum forms part of the upcoming 10th BRICS summit to be held on July 25-27 in Johannesburg, South Africa, which assumes the rotational chairmanship of BRICS in 2018.

The forum aims to improve the high-end dialogue platform for the mainstream media of BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It also seeks to promote the BRICS spirit that champions openness, inclusiveness, cooperation and win-win, as well as to push forward friendly exchanges and pragmatic cooperation among BRICS media.

During the forum, a BRICS media joint photo exhibition will also be held to showcase the development and cooperation achievements of BRICS.

The forum is co-hosted by South Africa's Independent Media and China's Xinhua News Agency. Media houses from India, Brazil and Russia will also send delegates to participate in the event.

Media representatives from African nations including Kenya, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania and Ghana would also be in attendance.

