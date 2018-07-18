BRICS Media Forum opens in Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, July 19 (IANS) Leaders of media organisations from BRICS countries met here on Wednesday to discuss cooperation at the BRICS Media Forum that opened in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday.

The 3rd BRICS Media forum is being held under the theme of "BRICS Media Cooperation - Fostering an Inclusive, Just World Order," Xinhua reported.

Key topics to be discussed at the forum include media's role and responsibility in strengthening the BRICS narrative and measures to enhance new media cooperation in BRICS countries.

In a welcome message to delegates attending the forum, organizers said that their participation will contribute to helping change the narrative of the work BRICS countries are doing.

A total of 48 media organisations from the five BRICS countries of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as from African nations including Namibia, Zambia and Ghana, among others, are participating in the event.

