BRICS leaders deplore North Korea n-test

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) BRICS leaders have strongly deplored North Korea's latest nuclear test, according to a declaration released here on Monday.

"We express deep concern over the ongoing tension and prolonged nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula and emphasise that it should only be settled through peaceful means and direct dialogue of all the parties concerned," the BRICS Xiamen Declaration released after the 9th Summit said.

The Summit was attended by leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

North Korea on Sunday successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be carried by an intercontinental ballistic missile. This was the sixth nuclear test conducted by the Kim Jong-un regime.

