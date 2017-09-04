BRICS calls for combating terrorism, LeT and JeM named

Xiamen (China), Sep 4 (IANS) BRICS countries on Monday called for a comprehensive approach to combat terrorism and expressed concern over violence by terror outfits including Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) that have staged attacks in India.

The declaration adopted by BRICS countries at their 9th Summit here deplored all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries.

They condemned "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever" and stressed that "there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism".

