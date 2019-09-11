Brian Toll supports Article 370, says it's about giving 'economic opportunities' to Kashmir

Former Director of European Commission, Brian Toll supported Article 370 and said that it is about giving economic opportunities to the people in Kashmir. Toll said, "Article 370, for India, is about actually giving economic opportunities to the people in Kashmir, according to the govt and let's hope that it works. As far as it affects Gilgit-Baltistan, it is technically a part of India. It is another area that needs to have opportunities for economic development. It needs to have its people represented in relevant political bodies, have a voice on economic in the area so China-Pak Economic Corridor needs to be of interest of people of Gilgit-Baltistan." He further said, "It is very important to see the overall issue and Gilgit-Baltistan finding its place in a world order, having a voice and being able to express itself, not being controlled from Pakistan's central Islamabad."