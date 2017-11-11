Bremen's Kohfeldt remains head coach

Berlin, Nov 11 (IANS) Florian Kohfeldt will remain German football club Werder Bremen's head coach at least until the winter break, the struggling Bundesliga side confirmed in an official statement.

The 35-year-old Bremen youth coach was initially installed as an interim solution after the dismissal of Alexander Nouri on October 30 to give the club enough time to find a new coach for the vacant head coach position, reports Xinhua news agency.

The "Green-Whites" however decided to give Kohfeldt a chance at least until the winter break, although he lost his first-team debut 1-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

"We are convinced that Florian should continue his work at least until the winter break. He deserves a chance because he confirmed our positive impressions in the past few days," Bremen's sporting director Frank Baumann said.

It will be stiff piece of work for Florian Kohfeldt as winless Werder Bremen sit five points adrift from safety. The "Werderaner" suffered six defeats and were held five times after eleven Bundesliga clashes.

"Despite the difficult situation, it is a great opportunity for me and every player. The club has a great team which is better than the standings currently show. We have to give our best on the pitch," Kohfeldt said.

Bremen sit on the penultimate position of the standings. They encounter newly promoted stunner team Hannover at the closer of the 12th round in Bundesliga on November 19.

