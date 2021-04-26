Breathing Space in the Neighbourhood: Assam Looks to Bring Oxygen from Bhutan Plant

Construction work at an oxygen plant in Samdrup Jongkhar district of Bhutan started a year ago. But then the progress of the project, a joint venture between a businessman from Guwahati and Bhutan, was hit by the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. As the Bhutan government sealed its borders with India, workers engaged in the project, mostly from India, needed to return. Bhutan has not yet opened its borders due to the Covid protocol of the country, which has brought work at the oxygen plant to a standstill for over a year.

However, with mounting pressure of medical oxygen requirement and rise in Covid cases in Assam, the state government, with special permission from the Bhutan government, recently sent a high-level delegation to inspect the site and study the possibilities of the resumption of work at the earliest. The team comprised Assam’s minister of state for health Pijush Hazarika, Member of Parliament Biswajit Daimary and others.

After his visit to the site, Hazarika said, “We have come to the plant under the direction of Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister of health of Assam. He asked me to look into the possibilities of resuming work at the plant. The plant is coming up at Samdrup Jongkhar and when completed it shall supply 50 MT (metric tonne) of oxygen to Assam per day which we can use as a major aid to counter Covid adversities in the state. I have informed about the development to the health minister and he has taken up the matter with the Centre to exploit the possibilities to allow workers from Assam or the country to move into the plant. If that can be done, then we can complete the plant in 40 days and get a supply of 50MT of oxygen per day which will be of great help at this time of crisis.”

Several hospitals across the country, including many in national capital Delhi, have over the past few days repeatedly either run out for some time or come close to running out of oxygen that can help patients with Covid-19 who need assistance with their breathing to stay alive.

Story continues

“The plant which is almost set needs a few final things to be done for which technicians from India need to come. We have spoken to entrepreneurs who expressed their willingness to expedite things once the olive branch is shown. 50 MT of oxygen will be of great help and I think both the countries will sort things out at the earliest at this time of crisis,” said MP Biswajit Daimary.

As per government statistics, Assam has installed 8 oxygen plants (5.25 MT/day) after the first wave of Covid and five plants are in the works. The construction of oxygen plants in district hospitals is currently underway. According to the state health department, the state’s current oxygen storage capacity has been increased from 43 MT to 288.19 MT.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also took a dig at Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet on the oxygen issue. “Dear Sri @ArvindKejriwal- Assam has installed 8 Oxygen plants (5.25 MT /day) after #Covid crisis hit us; 5 in process. PM Sri @narendramodi gave Delhi funds for 8 plants through #PMCARES in Dec 2020. Why blame Modi, when your govt has failed and could install just one out of 8!” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader wrote on Saturday.

Some states and union territories, such as Delhi, ruled by the BJP’s rivals have alleged mismanagement and discrimination in the supply of oxygen and vaccines by the central government. The issue is also in courts. The BJP, which is also in power at the Centre, has rubbished these charges.

“Official data indicate that there has not been an iota of bias in Oxygen distribution to states, done by DPIIT (department for promotion of industry and internal trade, a central government body) in consultation with states, oxygen manufacturers, AIIGMA & steel ministry under the overall guidance of Empowered Group II,” Sarma wrote. “In fact, non-NDA states have been given lion’s share of #oxygen – Maha (1661 MT), Delhi (480 MT), AP (440 MT), Telangana (360 MT), Chhattisgarh (227 MT), Rajasthan (207 MT), Punjab (136 MT). Facts speak for themselves. Let’s not play politics now.”

A total of 1,844 people out of 33,674 tested were reported positive on Sunday in Assam’s fresh daily cases, while the daily positivity rate went up to 5.48%.

The Assam government has granted all oxygen-carrying the status of ambulances to enable their hassle-free movement in the state and transit through it for the speedy delivery of oxygen to critical centres. The status would also be extended to oxygen carriers to and from Assam’s neighbours in the Northeast.

“In our search for possibilities we found that neighbouring Dimapur in Nagaland has an oxygen plant. We are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with Nagaland for procurement of oxygen from the plant,” said Sarma.

The state government is also setting up a 750-bed temporary hospital, including a 200-bedded ICU facility, at the Khanapara ground in Guwahati to treat Covid-19 patients. A 400-bed Covid care centre is also coming up at the Sarusajai Stadium complex. The government is planning to construct two more such centres in Guwahati.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here