Breakthrough discovery of misbehaving muons challenges widely-accepted laws in physics

Evidence is mounting that a tiny subatomic particle seems to be disobeying the known laws of physics, scientists announced Wednesday, a finding that would open a vast and tantalizing hole in our understanding of the universe. The result, physicists say, suggests that there are forms of matter and energy vital to the nature and evolution of the cosmos that are not yet known to science.

"This is our Mars rover landing moment," said Chris Polly, a physicist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, or Fermilab, in Batavia, Illinois, who has been working toward this finding for most of his career.

The particle cÃ©lÃ¨bre is the muon, which is akin to an electron but far heavier and is an integral element of the cosmos. Polly and his colleagues " an international team of 200 physicists from seven countries " found that muons did not behave as predicted when shot through an intense magnetic field at Fermilab.

The aberrant behavior poses a firm challenge to the Standard Model, the suite of equations that enumerates the fundamental particles in the universe (17, at last count) and how they interact.

"This is strong evidence that the muon is sensitive to something that is not in our best theory," said Renee Fatemi, a physicist at the University of Kentucky.

The results, the first from an experiment called Muon g-2, agreed with similar experiments at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in 2001 that have teased physicists ever since.

At a virtual seminar and news conference Wednesday, Polly pointed to a graph displaying white space where the Fermilab findings deviated from the theoretical prediction. "We can say with fairly high confidence, there must be something contributing to this white space," he said. "What monsters might be lurking there?"

"Today is an extraordinary day, long awaited not only by us but by the whole international physics community," Graziano Venanzoni, a spokesperson for the collaboration and a physicist at the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics, said in a statement issued by Fermilab. The results are also being published in a set of papers submitted to several peer-reviewed journals.

The measurements have about one chance in 40,000 of being a fluke, the scientists reported, well short of the gold standard needed to claim an official discovery by physics standards. Promising signals disappear all the time in science, but more data are on the way. Wednesday's results represent only 6% of the total data the muon experiment is expected to garner in the coming years.

For decades, physicists have relied on and have been bound by the Standard Model, which successfully explains the results of high-energy particle experiments in places like CERN's Large Hadron Collider. But the model leaves many deep questions about the universe unanswered.

Most physicists believe that a rich trove of new physics waits to be found, if only they could see deeper and further. The additional data from the Fermilab experiment could provide a major boost to scientists eager to build the next generation of expensive particle accelerators.

It might also lead, in time, to explanations for the kinds of cosmic mysteries that have long preoccupied our lonely species. What exactly is dark matter, the unseen stuff that astronomers say makes up one-quarter of the universe by mass? Indeed, why is there matter in the universe at all?

On Twitter, physicists responded to Wednesday's announcement with a mixture of enthusiasm and caution. "Of course the possibility exists that it's new physics," Sabine Hossenfelder, a physicist at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Study, said. "But I wouldn't bet on it."

Marcela Carena, head of theoretical physics at Fermilab, who was not part of the experiment, said, "I'm very excited. I feel like this tiny wobble may shake the foundations of what we thought we knew."

Muons are an unlikely particle to hold center stage in physics. Sometimes called "fat electrons," they resemble the familiar elementary particles that power our batteries, lights and computers and whiz around the nuclei of atoms; they have a negative electrical charge, and they have a property called spin, which makes them behave like tiny magnets. But they are 207 times as massive as their better-known cousins. They are also unstable, decaying radioactively into electrons and superlightweight particles called neutrinos in 2.2 millionths of a second.

What part muons play in the overall pattern of the cosmos is still a puzzle.

Muons owe their current fame to a quirk of quantum mechanics, the nonintuitive rules that underlie the atomic realm.

