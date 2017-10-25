'Breaking the Boundaries' with Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Rahul Dravid

New Delhi, [India], Oct.25, (ANI): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) believes that successful women must be recognised not only because they deserve to be, but also it encourages other women to face all odds and emerge victorious and confident.

It is especially true when Indian women are breaking all stereotypes and bringing laurels to our country in the field of cricket, which has been always considered as a male bastion.

It is in this spirit that FLO organised an interactive session, 'Breaking the Boundaries', to honour the Golden Girls of Indian Cricket, Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have led the Indian cricket team to the finals of the World Cup 2017 and created a defining moment in the history of women's cricket in India.

Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricket captain, felicitated the women cricketers.

At a panel discussion with the three cricketers, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Rahul Dravid, shared their journey in the world of cricket and discussed possible ways to create a roadmap for sports to evolve as crucial tool for women empowerment.

"The essential attributes for young sportspersons to succeed in their disciplines were inspiration, hard work, perseverance and patience", said Raj

Rahul Dravid added his bit by advising the youth to also enjoy what they were doing and have fun.

Jhulan Goswami underscored the importance of support from fellow players, which she received in full measure.

She further added that coaches play a very important role in grooming sportspersons to give their best, as she narrated her coach's signal contribution in convincing her parents to allow her to pursue cricket as a career.

Archana Vijaya, celebrity cricket presenter, moderated the session and also shared her journey in the cricket industry.

Their success stories will definitely inspire young girls to emulate the beacons of hope and eventually foray into the world of cricket and also other forms of sports, thereby enabling sports to grow as a powerful mechanism to empower women.

"FLO believes that to achieve the holistic goal of women empowerment, more and more women needs to engage in sports and equal opportunities should be created for them in this arena." added Vasvi Bharat Ram, President, FLO

Vasvi said that under the aegis of FLO Initiative, which stands for Women Empowerment, the objective of the session is to recognize the success stories of true achievers and provide a platform for women and youth, to be inspired by them.

"Our endeavor is to stand powerful as an inspiring, empowering and impactful voice for change.", she added. (ANI)