Brazil's Parsons elected IPC's new President

Abu Dhabi, Sep 8 (IANS) Andrew Parsons of Brazil was elected the new President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) following one round of voting at the 18th IPC General Assembly here on Friday.

IPC said on its website that Parsons was chosen ahead of fellow presidential candidates Patrick Jarvis, John Petersson and China's Haidi Zhang, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I am absolutely delighted and I don't know what to say. I would like to thank the IPC membership for their trust," Parsons, who became the third President in IPC's history, said in a statement.

"Throughout my campaign I think I have explained what I plan to do as IPC president and the membership understood and gave me their support," he added.

"The Brazilian IOC is going to be key. We have some very important decisions ahead; sport is at a difficult moment at this time and we have many things in common that we have to fight for. It is fundamental that we work together, cooperate and I am sure we will do that," Parsons said.

The new President also paid tribute to his predecessor Sir Philip Craven who stood down today after 16 years in the role. A total of 163 members, plus the Americas Paralympic Committee, were in attendance for Friday's election and eligible to vote.

In the first round 162 members voted and Parsons secured 84 votes having needed an absolute majority of 82 to win. Zhang came second with 47 votes.

Duane Kale was elected Vice President in a closely fought race in which 160 members voted. The New Zealand four-time Paralympic champion garnered 81 vote.

