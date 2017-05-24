Brazil's Lucas Lima ruled out of June friendlies in Australia

Rio de Janeiro, May 24 (IANS) Santos playmaker Lucas Lima has been ruled out of Brazil's international football friendlies against Argentina and Australia next month due to a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old tore a hamstring in Santos' 1-0 victory over Coritiba in Brazil's Serie A championship last Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brazil coach Tite did not name a replacement for Lima and will take a squad of 23 players to Australia, the CBF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brazil will meet Argentina on June 9 at the Melbourne Cricket Club followed by a clash against Australia at the same venue four days later.

Brazil are currently on top of the FIFA world rankings, with Argentina second and Australia 50th.

--IANS

