Brazil's Gremio book spot in Copa Libertadores final

Porto Alegre, Nov 2 (IANS) Gremio became the first Brazilian club since 2013 to reach the Copa Libertadores final by completing a 3-1 aggregate victory over Ecuador's Barcelona de Guayaquil here.

Having won last week's semi-final first leg 3-0 away from home, Gremio could afford to sit back and defend at Gremio Arena on Wednesday evening, which is exactly what they set out to do, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jonathan Alvez gave his side a glimmer of hope with a 33rd-minute strike but the hosts took control thereafter and were unlucky not to score a late equalizer when Jael's header struck the woodwork.

Gremio will meet Lanus in the final after the latter overcame River Plate 4-3 on aggregate in their all-Argentina semi-final.

The first leg of the final will be played at Gremio Arena on November 22 and the decisive return fixture is slated for Buenos Aires a week later.

Gremio are bidding for their third Copa Libertadores title and the first since 1995 while Lanus will be making their first appearance in a final.

The last Brazilian side to reach the decider of South America's top club competition were Atletico Mineiro, who defeated Paraguay's Olimpia on penalties to clinch the 2013 title.

