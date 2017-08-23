Brazilian teenager Wendel on PSG radar

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 23 (IANS) Fluminense teenager Wendel could be the latest Brazilian to join French football giants Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Ligue 1 outfit faces competition from a host of other clubs, including CSKA Moscow and Porto, Xinhua news agency quoted Brazil's Radio Globo as saying.

It added that Fluminense President Pedro Abad is currently in Europe to negotiate a deal before the summer transfer window closes on August 31.

Fluminense are said to be seeking 15 million euros for Wendel, who has made 36 first-team appearances for the Rio de Janeiro side since being promoted from their youth academy in January.

Neymar and Dani Alves are other Brazilians to have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the past two months as the French giants bid for their first UEFA Champions League title.

--IANS

ajb/mr