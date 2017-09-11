Brazilian Serie A leaders Corinthians suffer third straight loss

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 11 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A leaders Corinthians suffered their third straight defeat, falling 0-2 to Santos to leave the title race wide open.

Brazil international midfielder Lucas Lima netted just before the hour mark and former Valencia striker Ricardo Oliveira doubled the hosts' lead in second-half stoppage time on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite their poor run of form, Corinthians remain seven points clear of second-placed Gremio with 50 points from 23 matches.

In other match here, forward Roger stuck a second-half brace to hand Botafogo a 2-0 victory over local rivals Flamengo.

It was Botafogo's ninth win of the season, leaving them seventh in the 20-team standings with 34 points from 23 matches. Flamengo remain fifth with 35 points.

In other matches on Sunday, Coritiba drew 1-1 at Atletico Paranaense, Avai won 1-0 at Sport, Fluminense drew 2-2 at Vitoria and Cruzeiro won 2-1 at Chapecoense.

--IANS

gau/