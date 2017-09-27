Brazilian players can thrive in China: Tardelli

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 27 (IANS) Brazil international striker Diego Tardelli believes more China-based players will be selected for Brazil's national team in the future as the Chinese Super League raises its international profile.

Tardelli, the scorer of 11 goals in 14 league matches for Shandong Luneng this season, is one of the three current or former China-based players in Brazil's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile next month, reports Xinhua news agency.

He joins Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Paulinho, who moved to Barcelona last month from Guangzhou Evergrande.

Tardelli said Brazil's national team is breaking a myth that the world's top footballers must play in Europe.

"Things have changed," Tardelli said.

"There are several examples of good players based in China who have been called up. It has happened with Renato Augusto. It has happened with Paulinho."

Other marquee players to join Chinese Super League clubs in recent years include Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ramires and Jackson Martinez.

"Irrespective of whether you are playing in China, Europe or Brazil, if you are playing at a high level I think that's enough to be considered for [national team] selection. I'm fit and playing at a high level," the 32-year-old added.

Tardelli is currently training with Sao Paulo club Corinthians in preparation for the visit to Bolivia on October 5 and the home clash against Chile five days later.

--IANS

ajb/bg