Brazilian midfielder Dourado on Sporting Lisbon radar

Rio de Janeiro, June 2 (IANS) Portuguese football giants Sporting Lisbon are leading the race to sign highly rated Brazilian midfielder Rodrigo Dourado, according to media reports.

The 22-year-old has also attracted interest from top-flight clubs in Germany and France, Brazil's Globo Esporte news portal said on Thursday.

Dourado has been a first-team regular for Brazil's Internacional since 2015 and was a rare shining light for the Porto Alegre outfit last season as they were relegated to Serie B, reports Xinhua news agency.

He has represented Brazil at both under-17 and under-23 level.

According to Globo Esporte, Internacional are seeking at least eight million euros ($8.9 million) to part with Dourado during the upcoming European transfer window.

--IANS

