Brazil Serie A: Palmeiras among top four

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 28 (IANS) Defending champions Palmeiras consolidated their place in the top four of Brazil's Serie A football championship with a 4-2 home victory over Sao Paulo.

Rio de Janeiro giants Flamengo and Botafogo also improved their hopes of a top-six finish by defeating Atletico Paranaense and Bahia on Sunday respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Veteran forward Willian scored two-first half goals before Keno and Hyoran netted in the second half as Palmeiras secured their 11th win of the campaign. Marco Guilherme and Hernanes were on the scoresheet for the visitors.

The result at Allianz Parque lifted Palmeiras to fourth in the standings with 38 points, 12 points behind leaders Corinthians.

Former Atletico Madrid playmaker Diego and midfielder Willian Arao struck first-half goals as Flamengo overcame Atletico Paranaense 2-0 at their Luso Brasileiro stadium.

It was Flamengo's ninth league win of the season as they rose to fifth in the standings with 35 points.

In Salvador, Bruno Silva scored in the 92nd minute to secure a 2-1 victory for Botafogo against Bahia. Forward Roger had given the visitors an early lead before Rene Junior's equaliser at the Fonte Nova arena. Botafogo are now seventh in the standings with 31 points.

The top six teams at the end of the season will qualify for the 2018 Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Mineiro won 2-1 at Ponte Preta, hosts Avai beat Chapecoense 1-0 and Santos drew 1-1 at Cruzeiro.

--IANS

tri/bg