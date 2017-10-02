Brazil Serie A leaders Corinthians earn draw with Cruzeiro

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 2 (IANS) Midfielder Clayson converted a late penalty as leaders Corinthians salvaged a 1-1 draw at Cruzeiro in Brazil's Serie A football championship.

Rafinha headed in for Cruzeiro after 20 minutes on Sunday and the hosts took control thereafter in Belo Horizonte as they looked set for their fourth straight victory, reports Xinhua news agency.

But Referee Rodolpho Marques pointed to the spot in the 84th minute after a Murilo Cerqueira handball and Clayson held his nerve to earn his team a point.

Corinthians have now won just two of their past seven matches and have seen their lead at the top of the standings -- seemingly unassailable in August -- shrink to eight points.

Cruzeiro, who are coached by former Brazil national team manager Mano Menezes, are fifth, 14 points behind Corinthians.

In other matches on Sunday, Atletico Goianiense won 2-0 at Avai, Vitoria won 3-2 at Botafogo, Gremio defeated Fluminense at home 1-0, Sao Paulo secured a 1-0 home victory over Sport and Atletico Mineiro won 2-0 at Atletico Paranaense.

