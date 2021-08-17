Brazil reports 434 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], August 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 434 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 569,492, the health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said that the total caseload rose to 20,378,570 after 14,471 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

