Brazil reports 2,378 more COVID-19 deaths

Representative Image

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 2,378 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 476,792, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 52,911 new infections were detected, raising the national caseload to 17,037,129, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, behind the US and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

More than 72.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23 million people have received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)