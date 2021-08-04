Brazil reports 1,209 more COVID-19 deaths

Representative image

Brasilia [Brazil], August 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,209 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 558,432, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,985,817 after 32,316 new cases were detected.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has overwhelmed hospitals, said the ministry.

As of Monday, more than 143.6 million people in Brazil had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with over 42.1 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)