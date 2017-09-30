Brazil, Japan to meet in November friendly

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 30 (IANS) Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will meet Japan in an international friendly in November, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The match will be played in the northern French city of Lille and will be Brazil's first fixture following the completion of the South American zone's World Cup qualifying tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will also be the first time the video assistant referee (VAR) will be used in a match involving Brazil, the CBF said.

Brazil have already qualified for next year's World Cup in Russia and lead South America's CONMEBOL group standings with 37 points from 16 matches.

The team will face Bolivia away next Thursday before hosting Chile five days later in their last qualifier.

--IANS

ajb/bg