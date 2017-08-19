Brazil forward Luan in Atletico Madrid's sights

Rio de Janeiro, Aug 19 (IANS) Spanish top division football club Atletico Madrid are preparing a bid to sign Brazil international forward Luan from Gremio, according to reports in the Brazilian media.

Atletico officials this week met with Gremio representatives to discuss a possible deal for the 24-year-old, which would not take effect until January due to the Spanish club's transfer ban for signing minors, Xinhua news agency quoted the Uol portal as reporting on Friday.

Luan, who was a member of the Brazil team that won the gold medal at last year's Rio Olympics, has scored 14 goals in 28 matches across all competitions for Gremio this year.

He was rewarded for his fine form last week by being included in Brazil's national team for the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Colombia.

Gremio are said to have placed a 25 million euro ($29.4 million) price tag on the Brazilian, who has also been linked with Spartak Moscow, Sampdoria and Fenerbahce.

--IANS

ajb/vm