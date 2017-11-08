Brazil fined for fifth time for homophobic chants

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 8 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has been fined for a fifth time in two years for homophobic chants by fans.

World football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday it handed the CBF a $10,000 fine for the behaviour of its supporters during Brazil's 3-0 victory over Chile in their last 2018 World Cup qualifier last month, reports Xinhua news agency.

The penalty means the CBF racked up fines of $90,000 during the South American zone's 18-round World Cup qualifying tournament.

The Chilean Football Federation was also fined for homophobic chants by supporters as were the associations of Mexico, Argentina and Peru.

Meanwhile, FIFA issued a warning to the English FA after spectators threw paper planes onto the pitch after the match against Slovenia at Wembley.

--IANS

sam/mr