Brazil eyeing London for pre-World Cup camp

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 19 (IANS) The Brazilian football team could choose London as the location for its pre-World Cup training camp next year, according to media reports.

The team's general coordinator, Edu Gaspar, is currently in the British capital to speak with local clubs about the availability of their facilities, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It's an idea that we have debated internally. We want to optimize our preparation and we think it's important to choose a base before arriving in Russia," Gaspar told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

It is understood Brazil coach Tite wants his squad to stay in London for 10 days before the group travels to its World Cup base in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

The report added that Arsenal is a leading candidate to host the Brazil squad given that Gaspar played for the London club in the early 2000s.

Brazil have already qualified for the World Cup, which will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

