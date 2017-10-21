Brazil coach Amadeu regrets senior team changing coaches frequently

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The Brazil senior team changing coaches quite often is not the ideal situation for junior teams, the country's U-17 coach Carlos Amadeo said, though adding in the same breath that the development of the colts is in no way stalled due to such eventualities.

"We cannot control this and we are just working. I have worked with clubs for more than twenty years. As youth team coaches and with development of players. I am used to this in Brazil. We have clubs that changes coaches for senior team like four or five times in a year.

"So are used to the atmosphere. We ty to choose the best players we see. Those who can keep growing and can serve the senior team. The perfect scenario would be to use the same coach in youth squads and also the senior team for a long time. But we have to adapt and keep working," coach Amadeu told reporters on the eve of their quarter-final clash against Germany.

After Brazil crashed out of the 2014 World Cup, losing 7-1 to eventual tournament winners Germany in the semi-final and 3-0 to Holland in the third-place playoff, Luiz Felipe Scolari was shown the door.

Former captain Dunga was appointed for the second time after the 1994 World Cup winner had coached the national team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

After the team's failure to get past the group stages of the Copa America Centenario, Dunga was also sacked with current coach Tite taking his place.

On a different note, Amadeu did not want to compare this Brazil U-17 boys to previous teams, saying this group is also a strong one with a lot of potential.

"I cannot compare the generations. This generation I know is good but Brazil has always shown to the world good players. This is one more strong generation.

"About the market things that cause attention, it happens because of what they are producing. They know that. When they have lunch, they are training and thinking about game, they have to be professional and keep growing with their market value and this kind of expectation. Paulinho has focus in national team and club Vasco Da Gama. He has played for U- 15s , U- 17s, U-20s and now for the senior team. He has given something to the club. Whatever comes in their careers is a consequence of what they are producing in their clubs," he said.

"All this top clubs have scouts all over the world. These information they have about players is not only from this tournament but from friendlies and South America championships also," he said about the likes of Paulinho, Alan and Lincoln attracting European clubs' interest.

